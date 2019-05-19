Fish Eagles withdraw from SIMSO Premier League

Northern Region SIMSO Premier League side based in Mzuzu City, Fish Eagles, has regrettably withdrawn from northern region second tier league due to reasons they say are beyond their control.

Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) General Secretary, Masiya Nyasulu, has confirmed the development in a press release to the media and all teams in the SIMSO Premier League.

Writes Nyasulu, “as such, all points other teams accumulated against Fish Eagles are declared null and void. NRFA greatly regrets any inconvenience caused by this development.”

An inside source at Fish Eagles confided to Nyasa Times that the team has been hardly hit by financial constraints as the team’s sponsor has ceased bankrolling the team.

Teams that collected points against Fish Eagles have expressed dismay over the development.

In a related development, the SIMSO Premier League match that was supposed to take place between Chilumba Barracks and Baka City on Saturday was postponed due to the deployment of Malawi Defence Force soldiers to polling stations for the forthcoming general elections.

In other games played on Saturday, Kabwafu Football Club beat Kajipoze 2 nil, Chintheche United beat Rumphi United 1 nil, Luwinga United lost 0-1 at home to Embangweni United while Favoured Stars beat Hewe United by two goals to one.

