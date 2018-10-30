Religious bodies endorse Mutharika for Malawi 2019 polls: ‘He is right man for the job’

Two religious bodies have endorsed President Peter Mutharika for the presidency for May 21 2019 elections; just days after the Head of State told the clergy to avoid meddling and backing political leaders ahead of the polls anticipated to be highly contested.

Pastors Link leader Reverend Mpakati Gama who is also the cleric of Harvest Rock Church and officials from Islamic Commission for Justice and Freedom say Mutharika deserves another term of office because his first term was a success.

“Malawians have provided 40 points on why they want president Mutharika back in office. We did our research and find out that he is the only most loved by Malawians,” said Gama.

Gama said Mutharika is focused in his job and development conscious among the 40 points the Pastors Link and the Islamic Commission for Justice and Freedom say they found out jointly.

However, both Gama and officials from the Islamic Commission for Justice and Freedom could not say how the research was done, how many people were interviewed and from where.

This is in sharp contrast to what Mutharika said on Sunday when he attended special prayers on good rains, peace and the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections organised by the Baptist Convention of Malawi at Kamuzu Stadium Upper Ground in Blantyre where he cautioned religious leaders against meddling in politics, saying this has caused religious and political violence elsewhere.

Mutharika also reiterated that he will ensure that freedom of worship is being exercised as per the country’s Constitution and further went on to say he will continue serving Malawians without religious discrimination.

