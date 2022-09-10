Religious institution calls for peace and co-existence among Malawians

United Religions Initiative (URI) has called for peace-building and co-existence among politicians, traditional leaders and youths.

URI Country Coordinator Geoffrey Manase made the call on Friday in Lilongwe during an engagement meeting with stakeholders on Conflict Resolution.

Manase said the organization seeks to counter hate speeches among leaders in the country.

“Hate speeches bring disorder to the nation because people believe anything said by their leaders,” he said.

Manase said the organization wants to counter those speeches and bring in peace which is vital for socio-economic development of the nation.

If Malawi is to achieve the 2063 agenda, then it should value peace as the major driver for development because if there is no peace the nation can not develop, he said.

Muslim University Students Coordinator of Programs, Sheikh Ahmed Chenda, said despite the differences people have to come together and co-exist.

“It is essential to come together as people who come from different backgrounds to mitigate hate speeches in our nation,” he said.

Chenda said most of the times, conflicts come through hate speeches resulting in conflicts and wars.

Former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) councillor for Chinsapo 1 Ward, Monica Singini, assured that she will use her influence to preach peace and not hate speeches during her meetings with people especially youths.

