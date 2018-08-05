Renovation works at Kamuzu Stadium completed

Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre is expected to reopen after government announced completion of renovation works at the country’s oldest soccer cathedral.

In a letter addressed to the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) dated 2 August 2018 and seen by Nyasa Times, Mr H.K.K. Nyangulu, signing on behalf of the secretary for the Mininstry of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, government advises the football governing body to pre-inspect the stadium before inspection by CAF and FIFA.

It further asks FAM to invite CAF and FIFA to inspect the facility as soon as possible after FAM’s own inspection so that it can be reopened for use. FAM has acknowledged receipt of the communiqué.

This is good news for soccer fans in the southern region especially Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers supporters who have been following their teams to Mulanje Park, Balaka Stadium as well as Mangochi Stadium when Kamuzu Stadium was closed for close to two seasons for renovations.

“This is to inform you that renovation works at Kamuzu Stadium were completed on 30th July, 2018,” reads the letter in part.

“This is a very welcome development and FAM should be hasty in doing what they have been asked to do so that we can watch Bullets games at Kamuzu Stadium in the second round of the TNM Super League. You may recall that it is never easy for teams to beat Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium. It becomes a no go zone and a graveyard in as far as the Red Army is concerned,” remarked one excited Bullets fan, George Mwalubunju.

The closure of Kamuzu Stadium has also affected gate collections.

