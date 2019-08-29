Renowned radio personality Flora Nkusa-Nkhoma dies
Veteran Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) broadcaster Flora Nkusa-Nkhoma has died after a long illness, the family has confirmed.
Nkusa-Nkhoma died Thursday morning at St Gabriel’s hospital in Lilongwe.
According to one of the family members Violet Nkusa Kalonga, funeral programme for the late Nkusa-Nhoma will be annpunced later.
Meanwhille, tributes are pouring in.
This is too bad. Any way we cant say much
Analanda banja, nkumuzunzitsa ex-wife wa Kadzako. lero wamusiya Kadzako kuti dzitakata. RIP.
RIP
Is this the one who was married to Gospel Kazako?
RIP flora
RIP tikusowani mai…
Honestly, journalism in Malawi leaves a lot to be desired. This news is not telling us more about the deceased. I thought Nyasa Times should have told us her age, education, marital status, her work, achievements, how many kids and who was the husband, who was the father, what was she suffering from and since when, where was she working and many more . This should answer questions like who, when, where, how and why. There reliable sources out there to give such information.
At least we know she has died and who she was. Marital status, medical history is a private affair. How many kids she had or how many times she married will only be fodder for gossipers – Paja a Malawi nde kudya kwathu
Why do you want to know and as who?
MHSRP! Her death reminds me of the battle between Flora and Patricia Sundu scrambling for Gospel Kazako. Later Gospel damped this innocent lady after bearing her children. Gospel keeps on enjoying with several concubines and this lady is gone in sorrow!! Gospel, how do you feel now that the lady is gone???
Basi zitsogolani ife pambuyopo.
Rest in peace; May God be with the entire family in these trying times.