Renowned radio personality Flora Nkusa-Nkhoma dies

Veteran Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) broadcaster Flora Nkusa-Nkhoma has died after a long illness, the family has confirmed.

Nkusa-Nkhoma died Thursday morning at St Gabriel’s hospital in Lilongwe.

According to one of the family members Violet Nkusa Kalonga, funeral programme for the late Nkusa-Nhoma will be annpunced later.

Meanwhille, tributes are pouring in.

