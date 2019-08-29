Renowned radio personality Flora Nkusa-Nkhoma dies

August 29, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 23 Comments

Veteran Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) broadcaster Flora Nkusa-Nkhoma has died after a long illness, the family has confirmed.

Nkusa-Nkhoma: No more

Nkusa-Nkhoma died Thursday morning at St Gabriel’s hospital in Lilongwe.

According to one of the family members Violet Nkusa Kalonga, funeral programme for the late Nkusa-Nhoma will be annpunced later.

Meanwhille, tributes are pouring in.

Malawian Citizen
Guest
Malawian Citizen

This is too bad. Any way we cant say much

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kaka
Guest
Kaka

Analanda banja, nkumuzunzitsa ex-wife wa Kadzako. lero wamusiya Kadzako kuti dzitakata. RIP.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chule
Guest
Chule

RIP

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kanyimbi265
Guest
Kanyimbi265

Is this the one who was married to Gospel Kazako?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
ajasi
Guest
ajasi

RIP flora

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Njolijo
Guest
Njolijo

RIP tikusowani mai…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mwananchoko
Guest
Mwananchoko

Honestly, journalism in Malawi leaves a lot to be desired. This news is not telling us more about the deceased. I thought Nyasa Times should have told us her age, education, marital status, her work, achievements, how many kids and who was the husband, who was the father, what was she suffering from and since when, where was she working and many more . This should answer questions like who, when, where, how and why. There reliable sources out there to give such information.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Marcus Zimbiri
Guest
Marcus Zimbiri

At least we know she has died and who she was. Marital status, medical history is a private affair. How many kids she had or how many times she married will only be fodder for gossipers – Paja a Malawi nde kudya kwathu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kala
Guest
Kala

Why do you want to know and as who?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Beat Coin
Guest
Beat Coin

MHSRP! Her death reminds me of the battle between Flora and Patricia Sundu scrambling for Gospel Kazako. Later Gospel damped this innocent lady after bearing her children. Gospel keeps on enjoying with several concubines and this lady is gone in sorrow!! Gospel, how do you feel now that the lady is gone???

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Innoxy Charles
Guest
Innoxy Charles

Basi zitsogolani ife pambuyopo.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Nyandule Goliati
Guest
Nyandule Goliati

Rest in peace; May God be with the entire family in these trying times.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago