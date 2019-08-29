Sulom revises week 18 fixture

Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has revised some of the games for week 18 of the 2019 Poko Poko TNM Super League season.

League action returns on Saturday the first day of the second round after a two week off season break.

The association Fixture Secretary Patrick Chisale has confirmed the changes.

Ntopwa FC who invades the northern region was expected to face Mzuni FC and Moyale Barracks on Saturday 31st August 2019 and Sunday 1st September 2019 respectively.

However, the pairing remains intact only the dates have been shifted.

Instead of playing Mzuni on Saturday, Ntopwa will first play Moyale on Sunday and conclude their northern region tour on Monday against Mzuni FC.

Dwangwa United was expected to play host to Civil Sporting on Saturday at Chitowe Stadium on Saturday and instead the match has been shifted to Sunday 1st September 2019.

According to Chisale, the changes have been effected as the venues scheduled to host the switched games are booked for other engagements.

“We have been advised that Mzuzu Stadium is booked on Friday and Saturday while Chitowe Stadium is booked on Saturday hence the fixture for week 18 is revised accordingly” said Chisale.

He added that the rest of the fixtures remain intact.

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers ,who are the current league leaders, travel to the Central Region to face second placed Kamuzu Barracks in a top of the table clash.

Savenda Chitipa United welcome TN Stars at Karonga Stadium while defending Champions Nyasa Big Bullets welcome Masters Security an Kamuzu Stadium.

On Sunday, Tigers face Mlatho at Mulanje Park, Karonga face TN Stars at Karonga Stadium, while Silver Strikers will be at home against Blue Eagles.

