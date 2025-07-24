Reporting for a Cause: MEPA Empowers Journalists

The Malawi Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) has called on journalists to deepen their technical knowledge and sharpen storytelling skills in order to effectively communicate pressing environmental issues that not only inform the public but also inspire action.

Speaking on Wednesday during a media training workshop held in Blantyre, MEPA’s Director of Planning and Information Management Services, Dr. Martino Mazinga, emphasized the critical role of the media in driving environmental awareness and compliance.

“There has been resistance from some companies and members of the public in adhering to the thin plastic ban, especially following court injunctions. This training is our way of empowering journalists to support enforcement efforts through impactful reporting,” said Dr. Mazinga.

He added that journalists, when well-equipped with environmental knowledge, can help bridge the gap between policymakers and citizens while enhancing MEPA’s visibility and public support.

“So far, MEPA has inspected over 50 companies. Those found in violation of the ban have been issued fines or stop orders,” he said, noting that despite some progress, public understanding of the dangers posed by thin plastics remains limited.

One of the participants, Times Radio journalist Cellina Khonje, hailed the training as empowering, saying it will positively influence how their media house reports on environmental issues.

MEPA, established under the Environment Management Act (EMA) of 2017 and operationalized in 2020, is the principal agency responsible for environmental protection and sustainable management of natural resources in Malawi. The current Act repealed the earlier EMA of 1996, granting MEPA broader powers under Section 7 to enforce environmental standards across sectors.

