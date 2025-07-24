Malawi Women in Water Sector Launch Empowerment Network

The Professional Women in Water Sector Network (PROWIWS) has been officially launched to champion the participation of women and girls in Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) initiatives in Malawi.

The launch took place on Wednesday during a breakfast event organized in partnership with the Africa Water and Sanitation Association (AfWASA) and supported by WaterAid.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Water and Sanitation Abida Mia highlighted the importance of women’s leadership in the WASH sector.

“Networks like PROWIWS provide a platform to amplify WASH messages, complementing government efforts to ensure women are not left behind in decision-making,” said Mia. “As a country, we aim to become a model for women’s participation in WASH across Southern Africa.”

The Minister also commended AfWASA for recognizing Malawi as a key partner in building the capacity of women in the sector.

Engineer Phideria Moyo, President of the Malawi chapter of PROWIWS, said the platform will foster peer support and capacity building among women professionals.

“Culturally, the responsibility of fetching water has always fallen on women, yet when it comes to decision-making, they’re sidelined,” said Moyo. “Through this platform, we aim to empower each other and ensure women are actively contributing to sustainable innovations in WASH.”

She added that many solutions in the sector overlook the female perspective, even though women are the primary users. “When women are included in the decision-making process, we develop solutions that are not only inclusive but also more sustainable.”

AfWASA Gender Specialist Dr. Leticia Ackum encouraged the newly launched Malawi network to be proactive and make a tangible impact in the sector.

