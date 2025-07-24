Team building gears Select Financial services to offer superb service

Select Financial Services, a micro-payroll lender for civil servants, has said its recent team building exercise has energized staff to build a stronger and unified organization while offering superb service to its clients.

Speaking after the event in Salima, Select Financial services Chief Executive Officer Akuzike Kafwamba said the exercise was a success because of the enthusiastic participation, energy and engagement of staff.

“The exercise was anchored on the pillars of Teamwork, Accountability, and Collaboration (TAC)—principles that are essential to our continued growth and excellence. These are not just concepts, they are the foundation upon which we will continue to build a stronger, more unified organization,” said Kafwamba.

“By embracing TAC, we reinforce our commitment to our corporate values: Raising the Bar, No excuse and Zero tolerance to mediocrity. We are cultivating a culture that reflects integrity, respect and excellence in everything we do,” he added.

One of the employees, Precious Ngwira, hailed the company for the team building exercise “The team building was a great success—it strengthened our unity and sharpened our focus. With TAC at the core, we’re ready to deliver outstanding service.”

The team building exercise was facilitated by Emmanuel Mulele of Service Touch.

