Malawi Hosts 4th Africa CDC Meeting for Southern Africa Health Ministers and Key Stakeholders

Malawi is hosting the 4th Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) meeting for the Southern Africa Region from July 24 to 25, 2025.

The high-level gathering has brought together SADC Health Ministers, key stakeholders, and technical experts under the theme: “One Region, One Health, One Future: Reaffirming Regional Commitment to Strengthen Regional Health Security.”

Speaking during the official opening ceremony on Thursday in Lilongwe, Malawi’s Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, emphasized the urgency of the discussions.

“We are meeting at a critical time when our progress toward better health outcomes is under threat. Africa faces serious challenges — from declining external health financing and rising debt burdens to an alarming surge in disease outbreaks,” she said.

Chiponda cited a concerning 41% increase in public health emergencies across Africa between 2022 and 2025, stressing the need for immediate, coordinated action.

“Malawi stands in solidarity with fellow nations. We are calling for stronger partnerships, increased investment in health systems, and a renewed commitment to health for all,” she added.

She noted that the meeting offers a valuable platform for regional leaders to exchange ideas, share best practices, and forge bold strategies on health security, climate change impacts on health, biosafety, and biosecurity.

Africa CDC Director General, Dr. Jean Kaseya, praised the commitment shown by countries in addressing the region’s health security agenda.

“Our continent is battling multiple health crises — from cholera to Mpox and other outbreaks. It is crucial that we unite in our response,” said Kaseya. “Africa must also accelerate efforts to locally manufacture vaccines and medical essentials to support our immunization programs.”

The meeting has attracted Health Ministers from Angola, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, Mozambique, Namibia, and host country Malawi.

