Research vessel back on waters after 18 years absence, Malawi govt gets K1.6m daily revenue

A research vessel popularly known as Timba, which has been grounded for 18 years, is back on the waters on Lake Malawi exciting government officials.

Minister of Lands Deus Gumba reintroduced the long-dormant vessel during a ceremony at the Malawi Shipping company in Monkey Bay, Mangochi.

Gumba said Timba’s had a crucial role in delving into underwater resources like oil, gas, and seabed mapping.

Gumba said the vessel will be open for leasing to partners interested in diverse research endeavors.

He also disclosed that discussions are already underway with an American firm willing to hire the vessel at a daily rate of 1.6 million Kwacha.

Gumba said the vessel will help the Department of Surveys conduct research on the country’s water bodies. A hydrologic vessel contains equipment which is used to capture and analyze data underneath waters. Gumba says the Vessel, which broke down in 2006, will also help generate revenue for the government when it is hired out for use on the lake. “At the moment the vessel has been already booked for two months by British nationals and they will be paying to government about K100 million in these two months,” he says. Gumba further said the survey department will soon conduct research on Lake Malawi to establish the types and amounts of resources which are available.

