Tobacco growers registration and licensing extended to January 31

Government has extended the tobacco growers registration and licencing period to January 31.

Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale said the registration closed on December 18.

However he said the ministry noted that more farmers are still interested, hence the extension.

“The ministry has already registered 287 million kilograms of tobacco. This is a big number compared to previous years,” he said.

Kawale also highlighted the Affordable Input Program (AIP) saying over 87% of the 1.5 million beneficiaries have already accessed fertilizer across the districts.

He said the 12.6% remaining will benefit from AIP soon since they were targeting hard-to-reach areas first.

