Transport Minister Hara Urges Malawians to Spearhead Developments for the Future of Malawi’s Children

In a rallying call, Malawi’s Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jacob Hara, is urging fellow Malawians to actively engage in the nation’s development, emphasizing the crucial role of collective effort in realizing President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera’s vision for the country.

Speaking at the handover ceremony of the Namulenga Bridge in Mulanje, constructed by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, Hara emphasized the need for citizens to join forces with the Government for the betterment of the nation.

Hara praised Bushiri, often called Major One, for his notable contribution to the bridge’s construction, calling it a commendable act of patriotism and selflessness. The Minister urged fellow Malawians to follow this example, citing the bridge project as a manifestation of President Chakwera’s developmental goals.

The Namulenga Bridge, a replacement for the one washed away by Cyclone Freddy in 2022, symbolizes resilience and hope for the affected community. During the ceremony, Bushiri underscored the importance of citizens taking charge of their own development, expressing confidence that united efforts could elevate the country without relying solely on foreign aid.

Beyond the Namulenga Bridge, Bushiri’s commitment to assisting Cyclone Freddy victims extends to a total contribution of K500 million. Receiving the reconstructed bridge, Minister Hara expressed gratitude on behalf of the Malawian Government, recognizing the positive impact of individuals like Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, who willingly sacrifice resources for the greater good.

Hara also acknowledged Bushiri’s previous initiatives in the country, lamenting the actions by the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which hindered Malawians from accessing aid and donations from well-intentioned individuals like Major One. He appealed to Malawians to stop politizing the development projects that the Government is implementing across the country and to embrace anyone willing to contribute to the nation’s progress, regardless of political aspirations.

This collective effort, as advocated by Minister Hara, will not only ensure the restoration of connectivity and livelihoods for those affected by Cyclone Freddy but also set a precedent for Malawians to actively participate in the ongoing development journey, laying the foundation for a brighter future for Malawi’s children.

In addition to the Namulenga Bridge, Minister Hara outlined the government’s plans to reconstruct road infrastructure damaged by the cyclone, with engineers currently designing new bridges.

