Reserve Bank of Malawi maintains policy rate at 16%

Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) has announced that it has maintained the policy rate—also known as the bank rate—at 16 percent.

Addressing a news conference in Lilongwe on Wednesday, RBM Governor, Dalitso Kabambe said THE central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) made the decision after a Macro-economic Conditions Review that took place on Tuesday 3 July, 2018.

This is the third time the central bank has maintained the policy rate at 16 percent.

“The committee observed that despite a recent reduction in inflation to 8.9% in May 2018, upside risks to the inflation outlook persists,” said Kabambe.

He said MPC resolved to maintain the current monetary policy stance in order to consolidate [and] pre-empt possible build-up of inflation risks and ensure that inflation remains in single digit.

Kabambe said RBM target a medium term objective of five percent.

Technically, inflation refers to the rate of the general rise or movement in prices of goods and services consumed in an economy. It is also defined as a general and sustained rise in the level of prices of goods and services.

Kabambe, who also chairs the MPC, said the committee has also agreed to maintain the Liquidity Reserve Requirement—a fraction of depositors’ money commercial banks maintain with the central bank without earning interest—at 7.5 percent.

In his numerous addresses, President Peter Mutharika highlights the single-digit inflation rate among his administration’s achievements in terms of economic management.

