JB body guards still have security objects: Malawi ex-president goes abroad

Spokesman of former President Joyce Banda has said her security is intact dismissing a newspaper report that government has disarmed her security personnel.

Andekuche Chanthunya denies telling The Nation newspaper which reported the story that Banda’s security is compromised ahead of the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Chanthunya denies confirming to the paper that the body guards from Malawi Police have been disarmed.

He told Nyasa Times that the security objects have not been seized from the security detail of Banda, fondly called JB.

The Constitution does not state the number of guards to be provided to a former president upon leaving office.

Meanwhile, Nyasa Times understands that the country’s first female president has left the country on an international tour of duty.

She is expected back in the country to bid for another run for the presidency next year.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government which ousted Banda from power in 2014 is reportedly taking on her to divert attention amid allegations of corruption against the Mutharika administration.

Mutharika’s government issued an arrest warrant for Banda last July for alleged complicity in the so-called Cashgate scandal during her brief tenure as president between 2012 and 2014.

Banda has always claimed that Cashgate took off under the presidency of her predecessor Bingu wa Mutharika – brother of the current incumbent – and that she had nothing to do with it.

