Chilima to run for president in 2019: Malawi VP tactical on ticket

After weeks of eager expectation and rumours, Vice President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima has announced he will run for presidency in May 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Chilima has made the disclosure in an exclusive interview aired on private-owned Zodiak Broadcasting Station on Wednesday evening.

He said his transformational agenda would allow him to be an effective president.

However, during the television interview hosted by Zodiak’s Gospel Kazako, Chilima deliberately decided not to disclose the ticket on which he will contest as a tactical move to prevent adversaries from blocking and enticing political parties and individuals he plans to partner with.

An insider at the Veep’s office said Chilima’s decision not to reveal identity of the political ticket on which he will contest was a deliberate strategy not to expose those he will partner or work with so that political opponents do not persuade and entice them.

“It was a deliberate and strategic move not to disclose whether he will contest as an independent or work with a coalition of parties. If he revealed this his political opponents would have gone flat out to persuade and coax them not to join the movement,” said the source.

The source however said many influential people and politicians will be coming forward to endorse his candidature and Chilima will at an opportune time reveal the ticket on which he will contest.

His political rants up until now have been roundly derided as parables. But during the interview he actually said the words, and he seems like he means it.

Chilima empathically told Zodiak that he will put his candidacy forward for the presidency next year.

“There is nothing treasonous for one to express interest to run for the highest office,” he said.

Chilima said he will not impose himself on the banner in which he will contest for presidency.

“I want to approach it in a manner that there must be a due process,” he said.

Chilima said “politics of glorification” is killing Malawi democracy, saying time has come people to own parties not individuals.

“We glorify our leaders and when they become monsters we start complaining,” he said.

Asked if he will contest on the banner of the so-called Chilima Movement, he said: “I prefer to call it Transformational Movement because that’s what we must look forward to in 2019, transformational leadership.”

He continued: “If this is going to be a movement, it must be a movement that belongs to the people. It must stand a test of time.”

Adding: “The genesis of it yes it will be Transformational Movement.”

Chilima said there is “growing consensus” in the country to try a new type of leadership which is transformational.

“We need to identify first a number of political organisations that subscribe to the transformational agenda,” he said.

Chilima said consultations continue with a number of people on what to do next, confirming he is meeting and discussing with other leaders.

