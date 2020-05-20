Resumption of live music shows attracts mixed reactions: Kapanga to launch ‘Rise Malawi’

The possible resumption of live music shows as announced by a grouping under the banner Concerned Active Musicians, despite a ban on large gathering, has attracted mixed reactions from different quarters across the country.

Musicians announced their intention to host live shows after political rallies are holdinng campaign rallies, attracting large crowds where physical distancing is not observed.

Gatherings of more than 100 people are prohibited in Malawi as a sweeping measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

Concerned Active Musicians chairperson Wendy Harawa expressed outrage on how authorities and political parties have failed to follow and enforce social distancing guidelines.

“Since the Covid-19 social distancing guidelines were put in place, we cancelled all our gigs. We are struggling to make ends meet because we get our daily bread through performances.

“We are however contemplating on resuming live shows because our political counterparts are conducting mass public rallies. Its unfair. They have failed to lead by example,” Harawa bemoaned.

Echoing the call, M1 Entertainment Center bouncer Innocent Khwilima said the live shows and boxing events must resume.

“Think of the support staff that have been affected. We, the bouncers and vendors at shows. If politicians are doing it, why not us,” Khwilima questioned.

In a separate interview, Conservation Music Malawi (CMMW) secretary Wezzie Chisenga said the organization has failed to commemorate important conservation days because of the Covid 19 restrictions.

“We failed to host a live event in commemorating the 50th edition of Earth Day in the midst of Covid 19 global health crisis. We had planned poems, music as well as the live screening premiere of our “Chisomo’s fate” short film,” Chisenga explained.

As the world faces two crises, the COVID-19 pandemic and the slowly building disaster for the environment, this year’s Earth Day event was however commemorated online.

On its part, Malawian Girls Rock, a womens empowerment platform said creatives must weigh the pros and cons of Covid 19 pandemic.

“The industry itself stays evolving. We must move with the times and create different ways to interact with our fans. Businesses find different ways to survive and so we must do the same.

“It should also stand as a wake up call for female artists to be more involved in different ways of making money and not placing all eggs in one basket,” Hazel Mak, Malawian Girls Rock founder advised.

Malawian Girls Rock is championing a movement for young female voices in the arts and entertainment industry to encourage fans to stay home, stay safe and wash hands.

Reggae music artist Ralph Kapanga has said he will host a live music show in Balaka on May 29, where he is expected to launch his album, titled “Rise Malawi”.

The show will feature Skeffa Chimoto and his Real Sounds Band, one-time people’s favourite Katelele Ching’oma, Leslie and Prince Makase.

“People have missed music, while we as artists need to make ends meet. This inactivity has affected us badly,” Kapanga said.

The acting president of the Musicians Union of Malawi (MUM) Gloria Manong’a said they have no control over individual artists who have decided to start holding live performances.

“In the first place, it should be understood that it was not MUM that suspended live performances but government. It is therefore not our responsibility to order or prevent a resumption of the same.”

However, Principal Secretary for Health Dan Namarika expressed concern over the impact of huge gatherings which are currently becoming a norm in regards to the fight against the pandemic.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!