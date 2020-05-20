FIFA announces charity match for Covid-19 fight

The football’s world governing body FIFA is organising a charity match to raise funds in the fight against Covid-19.

The intention is to raise funds for Access to Covid-19 Tools (ACT), which is working to accelerate greater equality in access to health technologies in the fight against the virus.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a statement on Tuesday that it will be done when global health conditions allow, “even if this is only in some months time”.

“Further details of this unique event, including the location, date, participants and format will be announced by the FIFA Foundation in due course,” added the foundation’s chief executive, former France and Bolton midfielder Youri Djorkaeff.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!