Retraction: Jappie, Ben Phiri did not attend Rumphi funeral

June 11, 2020 Nyasa Times Editor 1 Comment

We published a story supplied by our journalists with contents that were erroneously presented titled ‘Ministers Jappie, Ben Phiri barred from attending protestors funeral in Rumphi’ .

It has come to our attention that on the date and time mentioned, Honourable Ben Phiri was  attending Parliamentary proceedings   in Lilongwe after which he spent the rest of the afternoon undertaking ministerial duties at the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in Capital Hill.

Minister Jappie Mhango was also in Lilongwe for Parliament business and Ministerial duties at Luanar.

We apologise unreservedly to the honourable ministers for suggesting otherwise.

As a professional news outlet, we retract the article.

Bring Fresh Elections Now!
Guest
Bring Fresh Elections Now!

That being professional, where you know you have goofed – admit it and put record straight ; and when your right – stick to your guns

2 hours ago
