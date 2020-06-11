Retraction: Jappie, Ben Phiri did not attend Rumphi funeral

We published a story supplied by our journalists with contents that were erroneously presented titled ‘Ministers Jappie, Ben Phiri barred from attending protestors funeral in Rumphi’ .

It has come to our attention that on the date and time mentioned, Honourable Ben Phiri was attending Parliamentary proceedings in Lilongwe after which he spent the rest of the afternoon undertaking ministerial duties at the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in Capital Hill.

Minister Jappie Mhango was also in Lilongwe for Parliament business and Ministerial duties at Luanar.

We apologise unreservedly to the honourable ministers for suggesting otherwise.

As a professional news outlet, we retract the article.

Editor

