Fredokiss’  ‘Dadada’ lavish video out: Maserati in the background, features dancing Gaba

Fredokiss’ controversial ‘Dadada’ song has a lavish video out, what with a plush Maserati and his ‘Fredo’ hummer spinning the wheels in the background.

The video, shot in the plush of Johannesburg, is already trending on YouTube and has got social media berserk because of its class.

Equally unexpected is feature of Malawi national team football striker and Orlando Pirates soccer star, Gabadinho Mhanga, visibly playing Dadada and, then, being seen in the background dance.

In what seems to a lavish video, featuring expensive posh cars and models, Fredo hasn’t yet revealed how much he has spent on it.

The song, which the artist hasn’t revealed who it is targeting, is Fredo’s response to a series of attacks from some of the artists in the industry.

