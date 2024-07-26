Reunion Insurance bails out Mwanza Police Station with MK1.5m worth of plain paper reams

It was all smiles at Mwanza Police Station when Reunion Insurance Company Limited donated MK1.5 million worth of reams of plain papers to ease challenges the station faces to process cases.

The company’s Marketing and Business development Manager for the Company, Miller John Joshua, said the donation was in response to the request from Mwanza District Commissioner (DC) made recently.

In the request, the DC appealed for an urgent need for stationery at Mwanza Police Station to assist in their operations.

Joshua said their positive response to the appeal was part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“We have an office at Mwanza border as such Mwanza Police Plays an important role to ensure safety of our office and customers that’s why we did not hesitate to assist,” said Joshua.

Speaking on behalf of the District Commissioner, Director of Agriculture, Feston Kwezani, expressed gratitude for the good gesture that the Reunion Insurance showed to Mwanza police station.

In his remarks, the Station officer of Mwanza Police Station Senior Superintendent Master Nkhoma who spoke on behalf of the Officer in charge of Mwanza Police Station, Kelvin Maigwa, expressed gratitude for the donation.

“I am even speechless for this donation, which has come so quickly as we thought. Thanks to Reunion Insurance Management,” said Maigwa.

Mwanza Police Station has five police units under its jurisdiction, namely Thambani, Kalanga, Kunenekude, Tulonkhondo and border police and, in total, saves a population of 152, 000.

Additionally, it is a border district and as such it registers a high rate of crimes, especially theft cases, according to statistics from the station.

