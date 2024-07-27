UTM break-away to martyrdomise Chilima, family not amused

UTM break away group led by self styled Dr. Patricia Kaliati plans to create matrydom in the death of former president Dr. Saulos Chilima, this publication reveals.

A source within the faction said the party will fan sympathy over the plane crash by demonizing the regime for political mileage.

The move is not going as planned due to remarks of Chilima family in Ntcheu recently.

Joushua Valera a relative to Chilima asked politicians to ‘leave them alone.’ This development according a message privy to our investigations purportedly authored by one UTM Central Committee members, Mr. Valeras remarks were angering.

“A senior official who has personalised the candle light ceremonies and ready to wrestle with Kabambe for UTM presidency at the convention said Mr. Valera was not supposed be to make the utterance in public.” The source said.

The source further said the break away group is not comfortable with relatives of Chilima still working in government.

This publication has been reliably informed that the Chilima family is not excited of making one of their own a political peddler for some individuals, suspecting cynic.

“It is unfortunate that some people are making decisions on behalf of a dead man, showcasing infinity of selfishness.” One of close associates of the late vice president said.

UTM is set to hold its elective Indaba, reports indicate newly catch Dalitso Kabambe will take the mantle deputised by Dr. Patricia Kaliati as running mate.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!