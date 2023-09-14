Reunion Insurance gives MK5m towards MUST Vice Chancellor’s Golf Tourney for needy students

Reunion Insurance Company Limited has sponsored the 2023 Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) golf tournament to the tune of MK5 million.

The tourney is aimed at raising funds for students who withdrew from campus to come back and those on the verge of withdrawing to remain on campus. The event is scheduled for September 16, 2023, at Blantyre Sports Club (BSC).

Speaking at Reunion Insurance headquarters in Blantyre during the sponsorship handover ceremony on Thursday, the company’s Technical Manager responsible for Claims and Business Development, Hastings Kapesa, said the initiative by MUST is in line with its strategic pillars, which put corporate social responsibility as a priority area.

He added that Reunion will continue supporting various activities at the university including an annual tree planting initiative to hedge climate change and Girl Science Campaign where its CEO, Dr Dorothy Chapeyama is one of the mentors.

In his appreciation, MUST Registrar Mr. Alfred Danny Chinombo who spoke on behalf of the University’s Vice Chancellor thanked Reunion for its kind gesture as the sponsorship will go a long way to bring back one student to the campus until final year. He added that MUST is looking at K5 million for each student and for the 50, it is expecting to raise about K250 million.

“As a university, our aim is to ensure that no student withdraws from campus due to fees. We know there are other initiatives by government and other private sector players to support needy students but still we have some that are not covered by such initiatives,” said Chinombo.

The Guest of Honor to this event will be the State Vice President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima.

