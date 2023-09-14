Mulhakho wa ALhomwe faulted for sentiments against Chakwera: “The cultural grouping must divorce itself from DPP”

Renowned social and political analyst George Phiri has faulted Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-backed tribal grouping – Mulhakho wa ALhomwe – for insinuating that President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera is ostracizing Lhomwes in government.

Mulhakho wa ALhomwe was established by former President Bingu wa Mutharika as a means to consolidate his power and dynastize the country.

The grouping’s Chief Executive Officer Pius Mvenya told Zodiak Radio on Thursday that they will not invite President Chakwera to their 2023 cultural festival because his government is sidelining the Lhomwes in government.

Mvenya claimed that Lhomwes, majority of whom were largely employed on the basis of their origin and affiliation to DPP, have been fired by the current administration.

But reacting to the sentiments, analyst George Phiri faulted the cultural grouping for turning itself into another DPP wing.

He observed that the grouping has failed to divorce itself from the party.

Phiri argued that refusal or failure by Mulhakho wa ALhomwe to invite President Chakwera to the cultural event will not have any impact.

