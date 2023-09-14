2023 MSCE results were leakage free – MANEB

Ministry of Education in conjunction with Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has described the 2023 Malawi School Certificate Examinations (MSCE) examination as leakage-free.

Speaking during official release of results to the media in Lilongwe on Wednesday, Deputy Minister of Education, Nancy Chaola Mdooko, said this is the fourth year from the 2020 re-administered MSCE examination that they have achieved leakage free examinations.

“We are dedicated to improving the quality of education as well as making them free of criminal acts,” she said.

Announcing the results, MANEB Director, Professor Dorothy Nampota said out of 154, 132 candidates who sat for the examinations, 83, 846 have passed, representing a 54.40 per cent pass rate.

She said the pass rate for 2023 MSCE examinations is lower than the 58.44 per cent pass rate for 2022 which is regretted.

Nampota said out of 72,056 female candidates who sat for the examinations, 34, 721 have passed, representing a pass rate of 48.15 per cent.

While 82, 076 male candidates sat for the examination, 49, 125 have passed, representing a pass rate of 59.85 per cent.

Nampota said it is worrisome to other schools who have got zero per cent.

