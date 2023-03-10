Reunion Insurance partners with MCCCI towards 2023 Lakeshore Business Leaders’ Summit

Reunion Insurance Company Limited has sponsored the 2023 Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (MCCCI) Lakeshore Business Summit with a MK3 million financial package.

The annual summit is scheduled for 27th – 29th April 2023 at Sunbird Nkopola in the lake shore district of Mangochi. It will take place under the theme: “Transformational Leadership in Turbulent Times” and the Governor of Reserve Bank of Malawi Dr. Wilson Banda is expected to be the Guest of Honour.

Speaking at Reunion Insurance Headquarters at Reunion House in Blantyre during the cheque handover ceremony, Technical Manager responsible for Claims and Business Development, Hastings Kapesa, said MCCCI plays an important role such as providing business and economic information for decision making, organizing trade promotion events, representing the business community at national, regional and international fora, providing business management training just to mentation but a few.

He added that as an indigenous brand, Reunion Insurance will continue to support and work with different stakeholders in various industries to fulfil its Corporate Social Responsibility as enshrined in its business model.

Receiving the donation, MCCCI Head of Business Linkage and Events, Linda Madalo Pete, thanked Reunion Insurance Company Limited for the kind gesture and said the donation will go a long way in preparations for the business summit.

“We appreciate Reunion Insurance for accepting our call to sponsor this year’s Lakeshore Business Leaders Summit, we are highly indebted to them as they were also amongst sponsors of the 2022 Event”.

Pete also appealed for more partners in this year’s summit which will bring together Leaders across the nation to ponder on and develop transformative business strategies and culture which will keep our economy thriving albeit perilous times.

MCCCI has been in the forefront of Malawi’s private sector development efforts for over 100 years and it is the voice of the private sector. The Business Summit will be held alongside its Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Reunion Insurance is the fastest growing local insurance company which was established in May, 2005 and it will celebrate its 18 anniversaries on 03rd May this year.

The company has branches across Malawi with a network of Brokers and Agents that support its operations.

