Malawi Football Team set for Saudi Arabia camp

The Malawi national football team will leave tomorrow for Saudi Arabia for a 10-day training camp ahead of the back-to-back 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches against Egypt later this month.

The Flames will face Egypt in Cairo on Friday March 24 and Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe four days later.

Flames Coach Mario Marinica has named a 25-man squad, including three foreign-based players.

Scotland-based defender Kieran Ngwenya, who is set for Flames return since his debut against Tanzania in a friendly match in June 2021, will join the team on Friday.

Midfielders Fransisco Madinga and John Banda will join the team on Monday March 13, from Botswana and Mozambique, respectively.

FCB Nyasa Bullets winger Patrick Mwaungulu has been ruled out of the trip after picking an injury while on club duty last weekend and has been replaced by Silver Strikers’ Mark Fodya.

FAM Technical Support Manager James Sangala said: “All is set for the Saudi trip.

He said: “We are arranging to have some friendly matches during the period and the opponents will be announced later. We will leave for Cairo on Sunday March 19. The rest of the foreign based players, who will not be part of this camp will fly directly to Cairo from their respective bases.”

This is the second time the Flames are camping in Saudi Arbia where they held their 2021 AFCON pre-tournament camp in December 2021.

The following is the full squad traveling to Saudi Arabia:

Goalkeepers: Charles Thom (Silver Strikers), Brighton Munthali (Blue Eagles), Clever Nkungula (Nyasa Big Bullets).

Defenders: Lawrence Chaziya, Miracle Gabeya, Stanely Sanudi (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers), Paul Ndhlovu (MAFCO), Blessings Mpokera, Gomezgani Chirwa, Alick Lungu (FCB Nyasa Bullets) Kieran Ngwenya (Aberdeen), Nickson Mwase (Silver Strikers), Kelvin Kadzinje (CIVO)

Midfielders: John Banda ( UD Songo) Francsisco Madinga (Galaxy FC) Frank Willard , Chawanangwa Gumbo, Patrick Mwaungulu (Nyasa Big Bullets), Chimwemwe Idana (Silver Strikers), Gilbert Chirwa (Blue Eagles), Micium Mhone (Blue Eagles).

Strikers: Chiukepo Msowoya, Christopher Kumwembe, Gaddi Chirwa (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers), Stain Davie (Silver Strikers).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!