Reunion Insurance provides K2.5m for annual Insurance Institute of Malawi conference

Malawi’s best and fastest growing insurance company, Reunion Insurance Company Limited, has provided K2.5 million to Insurance Institute of

Malawi (IIM) for the holding of the 2022 conference.

The company handed over the money on Thursday at a brief event that took place at Reunion Insurance Headquarters at Reunion House Maselema

in Blantyre.

Speaking when he handed over the sponsorship, the company’s Business Development Manager, Miller John Joshua, said IIM plays an important

role in promoting professionalism in the insurance sector through education and training.

“Joshua stated that Reunion Insurance believes, the 2022 IIM conference will provide an opportunity for sharing knowledge on emerging themes in global insurance industry including evidence-based experiences and networking. He cited that Corporate Social responsibility is one of their company strategic pillars, and they will continue to support and work with various stakeholders,” said Joshua.

IIM vice president Reuben Kawelele Kamanga thanked Reunion Insurance Company Limited for their timely sponsorship, which he said will go

all the way to effectively help in preparation of the conference.

Kamanga appealed to other organizations to emulate the example Reunion Insurance Company has set.

He also took advantage of the ceremony to invite companies from all sectors to partner IIM and display their products and services at the

conference.

The IIM conference is slated for October 20 – 22, at Sunbird Nkopola in the lakeshore district of Mangochi and it will be held under the

theme ‘A glance at Insurance in Malawi for the next decade’.

