Revealed: How Gwengwe Resigned as Finance Minister in 2022

Newly surfaced documents have revealed that Malawi’s former Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Sosten Alfred Gwengwe, quietly resigned from his cabinet position in December 2022, at the height of the country’s worsening economic crisis.

A confidential memorandum addressed to President Lazarus Chakwera, dated 20 December 2022, shows that Gwengwe formally informed the Head of State of his intention to step down as a member of the cabinet, citing family pressures and personal reasons.

In the letter, marked CONFIDENTIAL and titled “Cabinet Position”, Gwengwe states that he planned to leave office after the public holidays, on 3 January 2023.

“It is with a heavy heart, Your Excellency, that I inform Your Excellency of my intention to step down as a member of the cabinet,” the letter reads.

The revelation contradicts the public narrative at the time, which never clearly indicated that the Finance Minister had tendered a resignation. Instead, changes in the Ministry of Finance were later presented as part of routine cabinet reshuffles.

The letter further shows that Gwengwe assured President Chakwera of his continued loyalty and support, signing off as the country’s “most obedient servant” and as Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs.

The disclosure is significant because it places Gwengwe’s exit squarely within one of Malawi’s most turbulent economic periods, characterised by sharp currency depreciation, fuel shortages, foreign exchange scarcity, and soaring inflation.

In 2022, Malawi’s economy was already under severe strain, with rising debt levels and growing public frustration over the cost of living. Gwengwe’s quiet resignation suggests that internal pressures within government may have been far deeper than was publicly acknowledged.

Political analysts say the document raises serious questions about transparency and accountability, noting that Malawians were never formally informed that the country’s chief economic manager had offered to step down.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :