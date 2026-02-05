Zomba business operators hail Motani for leading EIS protests

Business operators in Zomba City have hailed Zuber Motani for successfully organizing demonstrations against the Electronic Invoicing System (EIS) introduced by the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), a system that has triggered strong resistance among small-scale traders.

One of the small-scale business owners, Charles Kathuma, said Motani—who is the chairperson of business operators in the city—has been instrumental in organizing the fight against what traders describe as a burdensome new tax system.

“We couldn’t manage to demonstrate our anger towards MRA without him,” said Kathuma, describing Motani as a redeemer.

Kathuma added that Motani has shown courage and bravery by “facing off” with both MRA and government authorities, and by taking a leading role in coordinating the protests in Zomba.

“He didn’t just speak from a distance—he was there, coordinating and guiding us. His courage and bravery are commendable,” he said.

Another business operator, Eluby Sakali, concurred with Kathuma, saying the Zomba Business Operators chairperson has helped amplify their concerns nationally through coordination with other cities.

“Look, with support from our partners in Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu—and with the guidance of our chairman bwana Motani—MRA has succumbed to pressure,” she said.

Sakali said Motani’s leadership has given small traders a voice at a time they feel threatened by changes they believe could disrupt everyday commerce, especially for businesses that rely on fast-moving sales and flexible pricing.

Motani, who runs Mechno Sales and Hardware, a well-known business located along Zomba’s main M3 Road, is among the local entrepreneurs who traders say stand to be affected by the implementation of EIS. Business operators argue that the system may increase operating costs through compliance demands such as electronic devices, reliable internet connectivity, staff training, and the risk of penalties for mistakes—burdens they say may be heavier for small and medium enterprises.

They say Motani’s decision to stand with fellow operators, despite the potential scrutiny that comes with speaking out, demonstrates commitment to protecting local businesses and livelihoods.

“His voice for the people and his standing for the people and their businesses are truly commendable,” said one operator.

Business operators also said Motani’s efforts were strengthened by a strong enforcement team put in place to ensure the protest action was effective—particularly the closure of shops in Zomba as a sign of defiance.

The enforcement team, they said, was led by Motani’s brother, Riaz Motani, who took charge of ensuring that shops across the city remained closed in line with the protest guidelines issued by the chairperson.

Riaz, who is also part of the Zomba business community—trading as Zomba Electronics Centre and Battery and

Tyre Fitment Centre—reportedly took a central role in monitoring adherence and engaging fellow business owners to ensure the public complied with the agreed position.

Operators said the level of commitment displayed by the Motani brothers deserves recognition, describing their efforts as both courageous and unprecedented.

“The level of commitment and bravery from the Motani brothers has to be commended and appreciated,” said a business operator.

They further noted that this development marks one of the rare moments in Malawi where there has been visible and coordinated collaboration between the Asian business community and the local indigenous business community in collective action over an economic policy issue.

MRA has introduced the new invoicing system as part of efforts to improve tax compliance. However, the roll-out has stirred negative reaction from small-scale business operators in several parts of the country.

Following pressure from traders, the commencement of the system has been shifted to 1st May, after it was moved from the initial date of 2 February 2026.

