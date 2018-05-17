Road accident kills three people in Dedza

Three people have died and two others are seriously injured in a rod accident involving a vehicle registration number BU 6216 Ford Ranger which was travelling from Ntcheu heading for Lilongwe and a motorcycle at Kapalamula Village near Umbwi Secondary School around 6pm on Monday .

Dedza Police Public Relations Officer, Sub Inspector Edward Kabango, identified the identified as Willy Banda, 45 from Kapiri Village, TA Kachindamoto, his son Blessings Banda, 9 from Kapesi Village TA Kachere both from Dedza and unidentified pedestrian.

The killer driver Tony Chiwaya aged 61 from Chinombo Village, Traditional Authority Chikumbu in Mulanje, was travelling from Ntcheu heading for Lilongwe.

“Upon arrival at Kapalamula Village, he hit an unknown motorcyclist who wanted to cross the M1 road and as a result, the vehicle swerved off the road and hit six pedestrians, three of them died on the spot due to head injuries,” Kabango said.

“The other two sustained serious head injuries and are admitted at Dedza District Hospital and the driver of the vehicle escaped unhurt while the other pedestrian sustained minor injuries,” he added.

Meanwhile, all the dead bodies are at Dedza Hospital Mortuary, according to Kabango.

