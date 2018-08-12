Road fatality claims four lives in Machinga

Four people have died while six others escaped with different degrees of injuries at Liwonde in Machinga district after the vehicles they were travelling in were involved in a fatal road accident.

The accident happened on 11th August, 2018 at Chabwera village, along Liwonde – Machinga road when the driver of a motor vehicle Toyota Land cruiser Prado registration number BM 2704, James Mitambo 26, who was heading to Machinga from Liwonde with eight passengers on board.

According to Police, the driver was trying to overtake a minibus and ended up colliding with a Scania lorry registration number CZ 5426 which was coming from the opposite direction and was driven by Madalitso Rozariyo 34.

Following the impact, four passengers from the Prado died on the spot due to severe head injuries and two sustained serious injuries while four others including the driver of the Prado and a passenger from the lorry escaped with minor injuries and were rushed to Machinga District Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the lorry escaped unhurt.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Prado James Mitambo is in custody and is expected to appear before court where he will answer a case of causing death due to reckless driving.

He hails from Namaona village, Traditional Authority Chimaliro in Thyolo district.

Police in the district is therefore appealing to all motorists to observe road signs so as to prevent preventable road accidents.

