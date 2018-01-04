Road named after Getrude Mutharika, Malawi First Lady

First Lady Getrude Mutharika now has a road to be named after her in Blantyre.

The Chimwankhunga-Zion road will be named after President Peter Mutharika’s wife to be ‘Prof Getrude Mutharika Avenue’.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Blantyre City South Constituency, Allan Ngumuya (Democratic Progressive Party –DPP) said they are naming the road to appreciate the “influence” which the President’s wife had to ensure it was constructed.

Ngumuya said he asked the First Lady in 2015 when she attended prayers at Chimwankhunda Living Waters Church to tell the President that the road was “terribly bad” and his constituents needs the the road to be constructed.

He said the First Lady was equally concerned and promised to influence events that the road be constructed.

“It was in 2015 during International Women’s Day of Prayers when the First Lady attended prayers at Chimwankhunda Living Waters Church. I as an MP for the area was in attendance too. So I asked the First Lady to tell the President that people in the area needed the road to be constructed. The First Lady confirmed that she saw how bad it was herself and therefore promised to tell the President about it.

“It took about a month before the official response came and in no time we saw Blantyre City Council and Eastern Construction Company running up and down on the road. In about 6-7 months the construction of the road was complete,” Ngumuya said.

According to Ngumuya, it was in view of this that him and the majority of people in his constituency, particularly the areas surrounding the road want the road to be named after the First Lady.

Ngumuya said before being constructed by the DPP government the road has seen, the then Joyce Banda government refusing to construct it despite the Joyce Banda Foundation being in the same area. He said the once MP for the area, Moses Kunkuyu also turned down people’s wish to work on the road.

The First Lady, who served as an MP for Balaka North and lost the seat to musician Lucius Banda, is the President’s second wife. Professor Mutharika was once married to a Caribbean woman during his stay in the United States, a marriage that bore three children. The First Lady also has a son from the previous marriage.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :