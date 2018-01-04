Drug trafficker Doreen Nguluwe starts jail sentence after being caught with Apomorphine HC powder

Drug trafficker Doreen Nguluwe, 36, who was arrested for being found in possession and attempting to export a dangerous drug, Apomorphine HC powder has started a prison sentence.

Nguluwe was arrested together with her accomplice Patricia Kamwendo, 38, in December last year but the later has only been fined K500 000 to escape jail.

They were caught after they tried to illegally export a drug called Apomorphine HC powder weighing 3.68 kilograms.

Netier Thomson Chafikana, prosecuting, told the Lilongwe Magistrate Court that the two women wrapped the said powder inside 93 wrist bangles and were to be exported to Spain through Fedex but the carton was intercepted by police officers at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) cargo building.

KIA police spokesperson Sapulain Chitonde said following investigations, the owner of the carton – the two women – were arrested on December 16 2017.

The two women pleaded guilty and they were convicted as charged.

In mitigation they asked for leniency from the court stating that they have a big responsibility of looking after their children and families.

The prosecutor observed that this was a cross-border crime since the women admitted that the drug was from Mozambique en route to Spain.

Hesaid Malawi should not be used as a transit country for drug trafficking and passing an immediate custodial sentence of not less than 5 years would deter would be offenders and show the world that Malawi is fighting against drug trafficking.

No monetary value for the drug was given in cour

In passing the sentences, Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate Violet Chipao said the first accused (Patricia Kamwendo) level of participation in the crime was low and fined her K500 000 while Doreen Nguluwe was the master minder and sentenced her to a two-year jail term without option of a fine.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :