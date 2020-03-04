Road Traffic fires 62 ICT officers

March 4, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Department of Road Traffic and Safety Services has fired 62 non established ICT officers amid heightened speculation that they were conniving to manipulate data to steal money from the government.

Director of DRTSS Fergus Gondwe: Contracts expired

The officers were on Monday told to bring back their uniforms to the directorate before they were told to leave for good.

But the director of the Road Traffic and Safety Services Fergus Gondwe played down the issue, saying the contract of the officers expired on Friday.

“These officers were on contract which expired  on Friday so obviously they had to leave. If they had issues to do with indiscipline we could have dealt with individuals,” he said.

The officers were responsible for the issuance of driving licence and certificate of fitness for vehicles among others.

Gondwe could not however say when the government was hiring the next cohort of the non established ICT officers.

Fuko
Fuko

jealous Malawians!!!! Wake up

2 hours ago
Zione
Zione

That good riddance. These dudes were living superficial life and stealing big time. Theft at road traffic is officially allowed and the least an officer take home of corrupt proceeds is MK150,000. I know some officers who are able to build a house complete within one month. In fact the system are designed in a way that makes corruption rife and order of doing business. In a country of 95% of illiterates how do you automate system..one friend in the high code says the make over a million a day and share by doing the code for people and similar…

2 hours ago
bandafred9@gmail.com
[email protected]

ADYA CHANI MAKAPE AMENEWA?? MAYO INE YALAKWA BASI.

2 hours ago