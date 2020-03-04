Road Traffic fires 62 ICT officers

Department of Road Traffic and Safety Services has fired 62 non established ICT officers amid heightened speculation that they were conniving to manipulate data to steal money from the government.

The officers were on Monday told to bring back their uniforms to the directorate before they were told to leave for good.

But the director of the Road Traffic and Safety Services Fergus Gondwe played down the issue, saying the contract of the officers expired on Friday.

“These officers were on contract which expired on Friday so obviously they had to leave. If they had issues to do with indiscipline we could have dealt with individuals,” he said.

The officers were responsible for the issuance of driving licence and certificate of fitness for vehicles among others.

Gondwe could not however say when the government was hiring the next cohort of the non established ICT officers.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :