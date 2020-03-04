Martyrs families demand compensation from Malawi government

Families members for the victims of the March 3 1959 massacre in Nkhata Bay slain by British soldiers during the struggle for self-rule in 1959 are demanding compensation from the Malawi government.

At least 31 people were killed by the British colonial forces in protests against the arrest of Kamuzu Banda and others detained for fighting for the country’s self rule and independence.

The fresh call comes after several botched attempts to seek compensation from the British government for the atrocities inflicted on the natives.

One of the family members Mabvuto Kaunda said the British government refused to compensate the families, saying the responsibility now is with the Malawi government.

Guest of honour at the event, Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Culture Francis Phisso said he would deliver the message to relevant authorities in government.

Commemoration to mark the 61st anniversary of the deaths of the fallen heroes took place in Nkhata Bay on Tuesday 3rd March, 2020.

Speaking during the official function, representative of the bereaved families, William Kondowe accused government of failing to befittingly honour the fallen heroes.

He said the families were disappointed with the state of graves of the 31 victims buried in Nkhata Bay and the structures used to honour them.

Martyrs Day Celebration organising committee chairperson Paul Graham Nazombe also blamed government for failing to run the event.

He said it is high time government sponsored the event.

Nazombe said this year the organisers budgeted K5 million, but they raised less than K2 million. Besides the two Cabinet ministers, other dignitaries at the ceremony were State vice-president Saulos Chilima, former president Joyce Banda and her husband retired chief justice Richard Banda, acting Leader of Opposition in Parliament Lobin Lowe and Malawi Congress Party second vice-president Harry Mkandawire.

