Roads Authority closes M5 Salima road

The Roads Authority has temporarily closed the M5 road at Lingadzi Bridge near Chikwawa Trading Centre in Salima.

According to Roads Authority, Lingadzi Bridge is about 29 kilometers from Kaphamtenga in Salima and 73 kilometers from Nkhotakota.

In a press statement signed by chief executive officer Emmanuel Matapa, the authority says the closure is due to heavy rains the area has been receiving, which have scoured the bridge banks and completely washed away the northern approach of the bridge.

The authority is advising all road users wishing to travel between Nkhotakota and Salima to use an alternative route at Chikwawa Trading Centre which will take them to Thavite and thereafter proceed towards Nkhotakota.

According to Matapa, currently, the authority has engaged a contractor Motal Engil who is already mobilising to the site to property reinstate the spot to its original condition.

It is expected that the works will take seven days.

