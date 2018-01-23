Robert Blake win Old Mutual mathematics competition 

Robert Blake Secondary School is this year’s champion for Old Mutual Olympiad National School Competition after beating 61 other schools nationwide.

An 18 year old boy Horace Grevaziyo Kachepa currently a form four student at school, showed how genius was when he led the old school winning the Mathematics Competition.

This is the first time in history of the school to have the genius Mathematics student to win the competition.

About 173 students entered the competition from 61 different schools and 77 Students qualified for the semi finals.

Out of the 77 students, only 30 qualified for the highly competitive competition.

It was at this level where Horace floored 29 and emerged the winner.

Nkhoma Synod Deputy General Secretary Brian Kamwendo who presided over the awarding ceremony at Robert Blake Secondary School , Said Horace winning of the award has put the school not on the map of Africa alone but the whole world.

Kamwendo pledged support towards the schools which falls under Nkhoma Synod for more competitive results.

He said the school is currently running on strategic plan which aims at improving performance and infrastructures.

Robert Blake headteacher , Kelvin Gareta said discipline and hard work has helped a lot in improving performance at the school.

During the ceremony , Reverend Kamwendo handed over a K150,000 Cheque and a certificate of excellence.

But Kamwendo was quick to announce that the Synod will also have to reward Gordian Kumambala, Mathematics and Chemistry teacher for mentoring Horace.

