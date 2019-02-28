Rock City in a long weekend treat: Wailing Brothers to perform

Lilongwe’s newly opened premier live music venue, Rock City will this long weekend host a string of shows in its continued mission of providing premium entertainment to music lovers from the capital, Lilongwe and beyond.

The fun starts on Friday with Lilongwe’s favorite DJ Wayne hosting a Dance Mix night that will keep revelers on the floor until the wee hours of the morning.

According to Rock City management, the Friday event will be free of charge.

On Saturday night, the legendary reggae band from Blantyre, The Wailing Brothers featuring Moda and Arnold Fumulani and the Chokani brothers (Taku and Paul) will rock the stage from 7 PM till late.

This will be the band’s first performance this year and it has been long since they last visited the capital city.

Patrons will part with MK3000 at the door.

On Sunday night, at the same time, it will be the turn of City Life band led by the indomitable John Kutsokwe Junior (popularly known as Jay Jay) who will offer a wide array of contemporary and classic tunes to fulfill varied music tastes of Rock City faithfuls.

The Sunday’s show is pegged at MK2 000.

In his remarks, Rock City Manager Louis Jana said patrons should expect nights filled of quality and memorable moments.

“We are excited to offer yet another weekend full of excellent musical performances. We are encouraged by the massive support we have enjoyed since we opened our doors several weeks ago,” he explained.

Rock City was launched in mid-December 2018 and has hosted a string of renowned local musicians including Lulu, Dan Lu and Krazy Colors.

The entertainment venue is located at Corporate Mall, next to Road Traffic, along Chilambula road.

The coming weekend shows are being produced in conjunction with a Lilongwe based promotion outfit, Chitoliro Arts.

The following weekend on Saturday 9 March, the venue will host the local music duo Edgar and Davis and Giddes Chalamanda.

