Rot at the Top? NACA Tears Into DPP Chamkakala, Police, and Chakwera Over Collapsing Anti-Corruption Fight

The National Anti-Corruption Alliance (NACA) has come out swinging — accusing Malawi’s top officials of crippling the fight against corruption and protecting politically connected thieves.

In a fiery press briefing at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe, NACA didn’t hold back, calling Malawi a nation “at a crossroads” and demanding immediate action from President Lazarus Chakwera.

At the center of the storm is Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Masauko Chamkakala, whom NACA accuses of suspiciously dropping high-profile corruption cases without explanation.

The Alliance is demanding that Chakwera refuse to renew Chamkakala’s contract until a full performance and integrity review is conducted.

“His actions are not only questionable — they are a direct attack on justice and accountability,” charged NACA Chairperson Michael Kaiyatsa.

NACA is also gunning for the heads of Inspector General of Police Merlyn Yolamu and Homeland Security Minister Ezekiel Ching’oma, accusing them of turning a blind eye to political violence and failing to protect basic civil rights.

“Law enforcement must protect protesters, not persecute them,” the Alliance said, warning that the 2025 elections are being overshadowed by rising intimidation and violence.

The Alliance also blasted the government for dragging its feet on high-profile scandals like the Butchery Fertilizer deal, the UTM vehicle saga, and the Mkaka–Sattar car scandal. While the UK moves ahead with criminal charges against Zuneth Sattar, NACA says Malawi remains silent as suspects continue to hold public office. “Why is justice moving in London and frozen in Lilongwe?” the group asked bitterly.

Among its hard-hitting demands, NACA wants:

An end to “selective justice” and suspicious discontinuation of cases.

Sanctions and travel bans on individuals obstructing justice.

A new ACB boss urgently appointed.

Judges involved in corruption exposed — no sacred cows.

All 2025 presidential candidates to publicly declare their assets by August 31.

The Alliance warns: “Malawi must choose — bold reform or elite impunity.” And they’re clear about where they stand: No more hiding. No more silence. No more games.

