“Prophet Kambale Healed My Diabetes!” — Health Worker’s Shocking Testimony Leaves Congregation in Awe

In a moment that stunned worshippers and sent shockwaves across social media, health worker Ellen Chimombo of Chinsapo 1 Township delivered a jaw-dropping testimony at Life International Church last Sunday, claiming that Prophet Amos Kambale miraculously healed her of chronic diabetes.

Chimombo, whose story is now trending on Facebook and WhatsApp, said she had battled diabetes for years, with her sugar levels dangerously soaring to 495. Doctors at Kamuzu Central Hospital warned her of possible paralysis and placed her on a strict diet, stripping away her favourite foods and any hope for recovery. “Life became unbearable and hopeless,” she recalled.

But everything changed when her father, who had never stepped foot in the church but had heard of the Prophet’s miracles, urged her to attend a service at Life International Church at Mbinzi CDSS. Skeptical yet desperate, she obeyed. “The moment I entered the church, something felt different,” she said. Sitting quietly at the back, she waited. When Prophet Kambale finally approached her, he didn’t ask any questions. Instead, with authority, he declared, ‘I know what brought you here. From today, you are healed.’

Since that prophetic encounter, Chimombo says doctors have certified her diabetes-free — and she can now eat anything without restriction. In response, Prophet Kambale humbly deflected the credit, saying, “I am nothing but a vessel. All glory goes to God.” The miracle has since sparked an influx of seekers from Zambia and Mozambique, flooding the church in search of healing — financially, physically, and spiritually.

The Prophet is now inviting the public to a life-transforming service titled “Market-Place Covenant Connections” this Sunday, July 20, 2025, at Mbinzi Day Secondary School Hall in Area 3, Lilongwe. He urged attendees to come early due to massive crowds and limited space, noting, “Our halls are always full — even the overflows.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!