Atupele Muluzi in High Gear: Building Bridges from Malawi’s Grassroots to the Global Boardrooms

UDF President Atupele Muluzi is not sitting back and waiting for change to arrive — he’s chasing it, building it, and signing it into reality, brick by brick, meeting by meeting. From village gatherings in Machinga to executive boardrooms in Abu Dhabi, the former Minister of Economic Planning is turning vision into action with a bold agenda he calls #BusinessFirst.

This past week, Muluzi has been on a relentless mission — not just shaking hands, but listening intently to local Malawians: farmers seeking markets, youths craving jobs, and entrepreneurs dreaming of capital. In towns and trading centers, he’s been engaging face-to-face with the very people who drive Malawi’s economy from the bottom up.

But his work didn’t stop there.

Thousands of miles away in Abu Dhabi, at the heart of one of the world’s wealth capitals, Muluzi has just sealed a major breakthrough. In an unprecedented move, he held high-level talks with key players in the UAE private sector, notably with JWDA — a renowned global architectural and development firm that has shaped cityscapes from Dubai to Los Angeles. These weren’t just photo-op meetings. They led to a multi-billion dollar support package aimed at transforming Malawi’s economy.

Under his #BusinessFirst Plan, the UAE commitment will channel investment into five high-impact sectors: agriculture, energy, mining, digitization, and tourism. Each sector holds massive potential to create jobs, stabilize the kwacha, and unlock Malawi’s long-elusive path to economic independence.

“This isn’t just about aid or loans. It’s about partnerships — smart, targeted investments that respond to the real needs of Malawians,” Muluzi said in a statement. “We are repositioning Malawi as a place where global capital meets local potential.”

At a time when many political leaders are stuck in campaign rhetoric, Atupele Muluzi is putting on the hard hat of economic diplomacy. He is doing what few Malawian politicians dare to do: listening at home, acting abroad, and delivering back home.

As the 2025 elections draw near, the UDF leader is increasingly becoming a symbol of modern leadership — one foot in the village, the other in the global economy — determined to deliver a new Malawi where business is the engine, and Malawians are the shareholders of their own prosperity.

The message is clear: Business First isn’t a slogan. It’s a working strategy. And Atupele Muluzi is working it, tirelessly.

