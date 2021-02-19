Roughnecks in blue regalia disrupt DPP press conference: Mpinganjira, Mphepo, Chipungu flee

Over 15 heavily built roughnecks in blue regalia today disrupted a press conference which three Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials wanted to address in Lilongwe.

Three minutes into the press conference at a hotel in Lilongwe, the roughnecks stormed the room, forcing holders of the press conference; DPP spokesperson Brown Mpinganjira, party administrative secretary Francis Mphepo and organizing secretary Chimwemwe Chipungu to flee the room.

The roughnecks, who came in a minibus and left in a minibus, did not harm journalists covering the press conference.

One of them assured the journalists of their safety, saying their target were the politicians whom they labelled as confusionists.

They did not elaborate.

It is believed Mpinganjira, Mphepo and Chipungu wanted to attack Kondwani Nankhumwa, one of the party leading contenders for the DPP presidency for getting hefty allowances during the sitting of presidential taskforce on covid-19.

Mpinganjira, Mphepo and Chipungu are backing the DPP presidential candidature of Dalitso Kabambe.

