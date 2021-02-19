Chilima assembles team to clean up Malawi govt system:  To deal with mafia-like criminal enterprise, restructure civil service

February 19, 2021 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Government has set up a 14 member taskforce led by vice president Saulos Chilima to look into civil service reforms on allowances, procurement and employment contracts.

Chilima: To clean up civil service

This follows the directive by President Lazarus Chakwera, on February 14, 2021, that Chilima must form and lead a special taskforce to comprehensively review the three government systems of allowances, procurement, and employment contracts.

According to a statement signed by Press officer for the Veep, Pilirani Phiri, the taskforce, to be chaired by Chilima, who is also Minister responsible for Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms, will submit its recommendations to Chakwera within 90 days.

The taskforce will hold its first meeting on Thursday, 25th February 2021 to agree on the procedures including an action plan with clear timelines.

“Thereafter, the task team will ensure that the public is regularly engaged and that the taskforce is held accountable by both His Excellency the President and the people of Malawi,” the statement reads in part.

The taskforce will be supported by a team of technocrats within the civil service from the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), the Public Sector Reforms, the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry of Finance, among others.

The following are members of the taskforce:

  1. Associate Professor Ronald Mangani
  2. Professor Nyovani Madise
  3. Associate Professor Ngeyi Kanyongolo
  4. Professor Wiseman Chijere Chirwa
  5. Dr. Aubrey Mvula
  6. Dr. Henry Chingaipe
  7. Mr. Steve Matenje SC
  8. Mr. Waki Mushani
  9. Mr. John Suzi Banda
  10. Rev. Elsie Tembo
  11. Ms. Tione Chilambe
  12. Mrs. Zunzo Mitole
  13. Ms. Nwazi Mnthambala
  14. Ms. Jane Kambalame

