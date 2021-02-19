Police shake up security detail  for Malawi former presidents

Government has made some changes to security detail for former presidents Joyce Banda, Peter Mutharika and Bakili Muluzi.

Malawi Police Service has withdrawn two security guards from Banda and replaced with five; and deployed five to Mutharika and one to Muluzi.

This is according to police communication dated 17th February, 2021.

The withdrawn police guards are sub Inspectors Vincent Mtalawi and Isaac Msukumwa who are redeployed to Police Mobile Service (PMS).

Those deployed to Banda include sub inspector Alick Chafikana from PMS; Gift Kupheka from Chimbiya police unit; sergeant Yohane Mlenga from PMS; Sgt Chimwemwe Mkwamba from Muloza police unit and Sgt Aaron Amon from Lilongwe police station.

No guard has been withdrawn from Mutharika and instead he has received five.

Those going to Mutharika include sub inspectors Evance Namsongole from Chinsapo police unit; Yamikani Ntenje from PMS; Blessings Libwe from Chiradzulu police station and sergeants Chiyembekezo Muheku from PMS and Precious Mikewell from South Lunzu.

On his part, Muluzi has received one more guard sub Inspector Muhammad James from PMS.

The transfers are believed to be part of the ongoing deployment of police staff since the Tonse Alliance government took the reigns of power last June.

The police has not given any reasons for the shakeup.

Newly promoted Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner James Kadadzera was not available for comment.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!