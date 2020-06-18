Rudo Chakwera organises live stream worship night for Malawi

June 18, 2020 Paul Chamdimba Nkhoma -Nyasa Times
Rudo Chakwera: The gospel songbird to stream live worship night for Malawi’s fresh elections

Songbird Rudo Mkukupa Chakwera who is a household name on the gospel front has organized  a worship night on Friday  June 19  to be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube.

Rudo Chakwera: The show must go on

The Lilongwe-based artist Chakwera, who is diolised by her fans  as  Aretha Franklin of Malawi because of her vocal abilities, says she organised the event to: “Call on the nation to worship and dedicate ourselves to God as we go to the fresh presidential election.”

Rudo is a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) member and daughter-in-law to MCP presidential candidate  Lazarus Chakwera.

She said apart from herself,  there will be performances from Breathe of Life from Dzaleka, Rich Sax and Worshipers Hub.

Chakwera has since asked her fans to support the event by donating a minimum of K2 000 that will go towards  equipment hire, venue  expenses , transport of people including providing  food.

She said they will also pay for all the technical team.

” People are free to donate whatever they can via airtel money, Mpamba or MO626,” said Rudo.

Last year, Rudo and Anne Matumbi  –  a known Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) follower  – jointly produced a single Malawi Must Be Saved  in which the two were imploring on all Malawians to remain level-headed as Malawi goes to the polls .

