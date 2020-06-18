Mutharika reschedule rallies as Malawi polling set to move dates
President Peter Mutharika has rescheduled his campaign rallies, cancelling his trip to Mzimba on Thursday to attend to other pressing matters as the fresh presidential election slated for Tuesday next week is set to be rescheduled due to logistical setbacks.
Mutharika, who has been operating from Sanjika Palace in Blantyre since April, returned to the Capital City Lilongwe on Wednesday and was set to start northern region tour on Thursday.
The campaign trail has been reschduled as the Malawi leader is attending to some matters including interviews with international news organisations.
Mutharika, who has said he is ready for fresh presidential election, will be back on the campain trail on Friday.
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) torchbearer said he will win as he did in the May 21 2019 nullified poll before the courts and opposition parties robbed him of victory.
The official campaign period which the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) officially launched on May 7 is expected to end on Sunday morning for Tuesday’s voting.
But indications from MEC show that polling day may be shifted to address logistical challenges and deliver a credible elections.
The electoral body is holding a National Elections Consultative Forum (Necof) meeting at Crossroads hotel in Lilongwe.
After the Necof meeting, the Commission is going to appraise Parliament on the state of preparedness and challenges it is facing.
Kachale said the Commission will get direction on how the challenges can be resolved.
