Mutharika reschedule rallies as Malawi polling set to move dates

June 18, 2020 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times 7 Comments

President Peter Mutharika has rescheduled his campaign rallies, cancelling his  trip to Mzimba on Thursday to attend to other pressing matters as the fresh presidential election slated for Tuesday next week is set to be rescheduled due to logistical setbacks.

DPP/UDF Alliance torch bearer President Peter Mutharika captured upon arrival in Lilongwe-pic by Lisa Kadango

Mutharika, who has been operating from Sanjika Palace in Blantyre since April, returned to the Capital City Lilongwe on Wednesday and was set to start northern region tour on Thursday.

The campaign trail has been reschduled as the Malawi leader is attending to some matters including interviews with international news organisations.

Mutharika, who has said he is ready for fresh presidential election,  will be back on the campain trail on Friday.

The  Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF)  torchbearer said he will win as he did in the May 21 2019 nullified poll before the courts and opposition parties robbed him of victory.

The official campaign period  which the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) officially launched on May 7 is expected to end on Sunday morning for Tuesday’s voting.

But indications from MEC show that polling day may be shifted to address logistical challenges and deliver a credible elections.

The electoral body is holding a National Elections Consultative Forum (Necof) meeting at Crossroads hotel in Lilongwe.

After the Necof meeting, the Commission is going to appraise Parliament on the state of preparedness and challenges it is facing.

Kachale said the Commission will get direction on how the challenges can be resolved.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

7
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
6 Comment authors
SteveMangochi KabwafuqweloIts me Dr Ben Phiri, University of MashonalandSato Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Steve
Guest
Steve

This new MEC Chair is so wise that whatever he proposes may be considered despite the fact that APM and his government are not willing to release the funds to facilitate the election process as one of the items on their agenda to dodge the fresh presidential election. All in all, change has come to stay and mother Malawi will surely be saved.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mangochi Kabwafu
Guest
Mangochi Kabwafu

Anyway, pumani agogo mwatopa.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
qwelo
Guest
qwelo

fyi no elections no progress

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Sato
Guest
Sato

Koma ukagontha mkutu umakhala kuti wagontha basi zisankho zichitika pa 23 June basi kampeni sitimachita madzi ali mkhosi.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Che wenzulo
Guest
Che wenzulo

Foolish skc supporters mutipo bwanji, mesa mati palibe chingalepheletse masankho pa 23 June. Ana osakwima pachombo

Vote Up-7Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Its me Dr Ben Phiri, University of Mashonaland
Guest
Its me Dr Ben Phiri, University of Mashonaland

You donot know what you are talking. I can speculate that you support DPP but I am sorry to tell you thatn your party is not going to win this time. Just accept. Majority of Malawians are tired with the DPP and want change.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mangochi Kabwafu
Guest
Mangochi Kabwafu

Mukuthawa.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
shares