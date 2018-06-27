Rumble in Airtel top 8 finals: Nyasa Bullets v Blue Eagles

Blue Eagles and Nyasa Big Bullets say they are ready for each other in the clash of the finals of the Airtel Top 8 Cup at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on July 1, 2018.

Ahead of the game, both teams are nursing injury boots of some of their key players such as Pilirani Zonda, Yamikani Fodya and Captain John Lanjesi for Bullets while the Eagles will mis the services of Mecium Mhone, Gilbert Chirwa, John Malidadi, Wonder German and Davie Soko.

In an interview, the teams say they were geared to take up the challenge in the Airtel Top 8 finals.

Blue Eagles Head Coach, Dekreck Nsakakuona said that to them reaching the finals shows they wanted to clinch the cup having used a good strategy that has assisted them to reach this far.

“I know we are both good teams but it will depend on which team has more chances and converts those chances into goals to carry the day. It is a matter of good planning and preparation.

“As a team, we are ready for the game on the actual pitch and for sure we shall manage to convert the chances into goals. Blue Eagles has been a tough side for Bullets, the game is a non-starter, we will go there flat out for us to come out victorious,” Nsakakuona said.

He added that their loss to Mighty Be Forward Wanderers over the weekend will not have an impact on their game with Bullets since these are two different games altogether.

Eagles opponents, Bullets says they were focused with every Bullets family member working hard to win the final game.

Bullets Team Manager, James Chilapondwa added they expected the game to be tough since cup games and league games are different.

“In 2014 we played a premier league side, Zomba United and it was difficult for us to beat them though we won with two goals, this is so, as cup games are not predictable, the same with Blue Eagles game,” Chilapondwa said.

The meeting between the two sides will set a new record as the last time Blue Eagles and Bullets met in a cup final was in 1990 where Eagles beat Bullets by two goals to zero in the Chibuku Cup.

For the cops, reaching the Airtel Top 8 Cup finals is a new record for them as the last time they reached a cup final was in 2012 in the Carlsberg Cup where they beat ESCOM United and since 2012 there has been silverware drought at the Area 30 side

