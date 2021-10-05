Rumphi District Council urged to be transparent

Local Government and Rural Development Deputy Minister, Halima Daudi has urged Rumphi District Council to be transparent allow the flow of information when implementing projects among relevant stakeholders in order to gain trust from the general public.

Daudi was speaking Monday when he met Rumphi District Council Members to address wrangles between the District Commissioner Fred Movete and Rumphi West Constituency Parliamentarian, Yona Adada Wiza Mkandawire over the alleged abuse of Constituency Development Fund.

The Minister said there has been misunderstanding between the secretariat and the council members in the implementation of various projects which has been building mistrust among the council members.

“There were misunderstandings between the district commissioner and Member of Parliament for Rumphi West on the use of CDF because the MP was claiming that the materials supplied on the construction of school block were not enough but the supplier was fully paid.

“I have advised them so make every information relating to implementing the projects available to members of parliaments and councillors so that they should always be on the same page in every process,” said Daudi.

Rumphi District Council Chairperson, Happy Chirambo, Councillor for Mwazisi-Hewe ward said he is happy because the issues that were reported have been addressed and encouraged the secretariat to make available financial documents in order for them to fill the communication gap that has been existing at the council.

“We have been unable to receive projects financial reports from the secretariat on various projects which, a situation which was creating public mistrust to the council but we hope now the secretariat will be making information available”, Chirambo said.

Social media recently was a washed with an audio where MP for Rumphi west was accusing the council for not accounting for the money used in purchasing of water pipes for gravity fed water at Hewe area among others and the DC retaliated but later withdrew his reaction to the accusation.

