Prophet Bushiri upbeat to supporting Malawi’s arts sector, supports Fatsani movie with K20m

Celebrated Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has said it is his ardent goal to support the arts industry in the country, saying it is crucial towards the socio-economic development in the country.

Bushiri, largely known as ‘Major 1’, said this on Saturday, October 2, 2021 when he graced the premiere of Fatsani movie in the commercial capital Blantyre and donated K20 million to help the crew promote the movie globally.

“I started this mission of promoting the arts sector some 8 years ago, and I will up the game by doing more,” Bushiri told Nyasa Times.

During the premiere, Bushiri was accompanied by, among others, his partners from South Africa, Germany, Kenya and USA.

“The donation is to affirm my unwavering support for the Fatsani movie, specifically, and, generally, the arts sector in the Malawi,” he said.

His partners, again, complimented him by all auctioned Fatsani art works during the night at K3 million.

Through his arts company, Major 1 Records which he started in 2013, Prophet Bushiri supports several big artists in the country who include Rhema, Onezimus and Gwamba.

Leader of Fatsani Movie Crew, Gift Sukez Sukali, hailed Prophet Bushiri and his partners for the gesture, saying their hand will help the movie reach global height as their target is to get it featured on big international streaming platforms such as Netflix, Showmax and Hulu.

